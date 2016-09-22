Little Renie needs help for corrective surgery

By Clestine Juan

FOR most kids, being a toddler is about running around carefree and discovering the new world as they grow. However, for three-year-old Renie Rogers, life is much different.Little Renie’s life changed on May 23, 2014, at a mere 16 months when a kerosene stove fell on her.

The toddler sustained serious burns to her scalp and the right side of her face.

And despite the fact that she was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and discharged, her burns have still not healed.

After the incident, the toddler was placed in the care of her father Rol Rogers, who resides at Lot 50 Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara.

However, over the past two years, Renie has received two separate skin-graft surgeries, but they were both unsuccessful.

The grafted skin did not adhere, and so she suffered for two long years, baring her wounds as fresh as day one.

The toddler’s father is pleading with the public for financial assistance to send his daughter overseas for medical treatment.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle via telephone, Rogers explained that his family has been working closely with the Government through the Ministry of Social Protection to get little Renie the assistance she needs.

According to the father, The SHEA Charity organisation is also working along with the family for assistance to secure treatment in the U.S.

“It would mean the world for me if my daughter gets the surgery,” the father explained, as he said that it has been a daily hustle to care for Renie.

The father pointed out that due to his daughter’s condition, she has been unable to attend school.

The cost of her corrective surgery is $6.3M and the Government of Guyana is pledging $4M.

Persons interested in making donations to Renie’s overseas treatment, can do so through Republic Bank account 103-098-0 in the name of Rol Rogers. The girl’s father can also be contacted on (592) 675- 0076. Also, persons can donate money online at https://www.gofundme.com/saveranie.