The Ministry of Education on Thursday held a Literacy Extravaganza on its tarmac, 21 Brickdam, Georgetown, under the theme: “Each Child Matters: Stakeholders unite for the Enhancement of Education.”

The event which is part of the broader observances of Education Month in Guyana, also coincides with the 50th anniversary of International Literacy Day, 2016, being held under the theme: “Reading the Past, Writing the Future.”

Among the scores assembled for the Extravaganza were Minister of Education, Dr. Rupert Roopnarine; Minister within the Ministry of Education, Nicholette Henry and Chief Education Officer (Ag), Marcel Hutson and Advisor to the Minister, Mr. Vincent Alexander. In addition there were several other high-ranking officials of the ministry; other stakeholders and Grade VI students drawn from schools around Georgetown.

The programme was characterized by the reading of literary pieces – the works of renowned writers and poets and celebrities in the likes of former President Hugh Desmond Hoyte; the late Martin Carter, Mr. Pertamber Persaud, Mosafa Telford, Hazel Moses Walrond.

There were three segments of reading and Ministers Roopnarine and Henry along with others set the tone for the delivery of inspirational pieces which all spoke to the importance of reading and literary works in general.

Placing a high premium on reading and noting that reading is an essential skill, the presenters exhorted the students to constantly engage in and develop a love for reading.

Motivational quotes reverberated across the canopy, such as: “If you don’t read you will end up not making it in life; knowledge is power, ignorance is the most disgraceful thing on earth.”

But while parents were admonished to ensure their children read at all costs, one young stakeholder representing the Parent Teacher-Association made the point that parents should find out first of all, what is the child’s area of interest (subject matter) rather than foisting any type of reading matter on him. In other words, reading should be pleasurable. Once the child grows to like reading, he will automatically make it a part of him.

Meanwhile, the programme was spiced with a skit (drama) by Purple Hearts Production, admonishing young people to say ‘No’ to Smoking; reading by nursery school pupils and rich musical rendition by the Buxton Steel Orchestra.