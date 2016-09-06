Linden Highway farmer died of multiple injuries

THE post mortem examination conducted on 41-year-old Philip Viveirous whose dismembered body was discovered on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway last Monday revealed that he died of multiple injuries.The ranks of the Guyana Police Force ‘E’ Division has concluded that Viveirous was hit by a lumber or container truck while he was laying on the road. The investigation is however not closed.

The Adventure farmer was discovered by passersby at approximately 05:40hr in the vicinity of the Adventure Public Road at Dalgin, Linden/Soesdyke Highway, East Bank Demerara. The farmer’s relatives say he had left his Adventure home at approximately 02:00hrs on Monday to go to his farm, and had been drinking before he left for the farm. As far as they are aware, Viveirous had no problem with anyone that could have resulted in his death.

Guyana Chronicle understands that Viveirous’s father was killed in an accident at the same location last year. He leaves to mourn his mother and other relatives.

Region 10′ Road Safety Organization continues to express concern on the careless way the lumber and container trucks traverse the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway, not only resulting in fatal accidents but the destruction of the road’s surface and in extension the foundation.

Calls are being made by members to have another road constructed for the exclusive use of heavy duty automobiles or for logs to be sailed down the Demerara River as the constant traversing on the highway can be deemed an endangerment to pedestrians, especially children walking to and from school.

Calls are also being made for the highway to be equipped with lights as it is very difficult to see during the nights and early morning fog. If this is done, members of the association are convinced that there will be a reduction in road fatalities on the highway.

