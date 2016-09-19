Lincoln Lewis supports tribunal to probe Duncan

Dear Editor:

THE appointment by President David Granger of a tribunal consistent with Article 225 of the Guyana Constitution to inquire into the conduct of Carvil Duncan who holds constitutional offices is noted. This is a step in the right direction, given that Guyana is a nation of laws and the respect, in this instance, to comply with the Constitution in dealing with this matter augurs well for all. The process must therefore be allowed to proceed unhindered by anyone.

The Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo has pronounced on the appointment of the tribunal by emphatically accusing the president of witch-hunting. Appointment of the tribunal is satisfying the constitutional requirement to deal with the Duncan matter and the conclusion of the inquiry is what the president is expected to act upon.

Had the president done nothing it would have been tantamount to flying in the face of public outcries and abrogation of his responsibility to ensure those who operate on behalf of the State conduct themselves within the confines of the laws and acceptable behavioural standards. Article 225 (2) expressly states, “The officer may be removed from office only for inability to discharge the functions of his office (whether arising from infirmity of body or mind or any other cause whatsoever) or for misbehaviour.”

I find Jagdeo’s disagreement to respect the Constitution characteristic of his nature. During his presidency, acceptable universal principles, laws, rules, conventions and charters meant nothing to him if they could not serve his self-interest. The country was managed without regard for universally acceptable practices, people’s rights were transgressed, and witch-hunting was the order of the day. Duncan’s presence on the Public Service Commission (PSC) was considered a deliberate act by the Jagdeo government to keep the workers’ recognised trade union, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), from sitting on the commission. The union that Duncan serves, the Guyana Labour Union, does not represent public servants appointed by the PSC, which the Jadgeo administration was aware of. My own experience has shown that under Duncan’s chairmanship on the PSC the rights of many public servants were transgressed. Many of these persons are still languishing out there without being given a hearing.

Allegations have been made against Duncan and he holds constitutional offices. The activation of Article 225 by the president allows for a fair hearing and the right to be heard, though it is not surprising that Jagdeo would see such as sinister. Let it be repeated, the tribunal must be allowed to do its work.

Regards

Lincoln Lewis.