Lennox Blackmoore Intermediate on tonight

BOXING action resumes this evening with the Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate competition at the National Gymnasium from 19:00hrs.The two major contenders, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Republican Gym, will square off when the action gets going. compete

According to GBA president Steve Ninvalle, the Army has a committed 30-man strong team who will compete with the aim of retaining their title.

They boast flyweight Don Cumberbatch, lightweights Travis Hubbard and Jamal Brisport, junior welterweight Colin Hinds and light heavyweight Renaldo Niles all of whom are expected to be in ravaging form.

The Republicans, on the other hand, will be no pushovers with middleweight Geraldo Phillips and welterweight Joshua Joseph expected to lead the lineup

The National Intermediate competition will feature over eight gyms from across the country, including two from Linden, with a total of 70 boxers.