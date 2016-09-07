LEGUAN RESIDENTS’ CLEANUP, REBUILD AFTER FREAK STORM

ELECTRICITY has returned to the island of Leguan after a freak storm Sunday last damaged several homes resulting in zinc sheets cutting the power lines and damaging a transformer.

Residents have commenced cleaning up and rebuilding. This was confirmed by Government and Regional Councillor Dr. Kamal-Roy Narine. He said the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) was alerted and assistance was being sought.

The doctor said zinc sheets were ripped off of four houses and one roof top was completed torn off. This house which was not occupied is owned by an overseas-based Guyanese who has already been contacted about the damage. Narine explained that many persons with assistance from the community began rebuilding without any assistance from the authorities. “Persons on the island don’t have insurance coverage so they are helping themselves.”

According to reports, the storm last Sunday hit the island before 16:00hrs with thunder, heavy rains and lightening with strong winds, which ripped off the roofs of several buildings and downed several large trees in the area. Some persons received minor injuries.