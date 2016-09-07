Top Story
Wednesday, 7 September 2016
Home > NEWS > LEGUAN RESIDENTS’ CLEANUP, REBUILD AFTER FREAK STORM
An entire roof top that was ripped off one of the houses on Leguan
An entire roof top that was ripped off one of the houses on Leguan

LEGUAN RESIDENTS’ CLEANUP, REBUILD AFTER FREAK STORM

September 6, 2016

ELECTRICITY has returned to the island of Leguan after a freak storm Sunday last damaged several homes resulting in zinc sheets cutting the power lines and damaging a transformer.

One of the downed utility poles that contributed of to the power outage on Leguan

One of the downed utility poles that contributed of to the power outage on Leguan

Residents have commenced cleaning up and rebuilding. This was confirmed by Government and Regional Councillor Dr. Kamal-Roy Narine. He said the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) was alerted and assistance was being sought.

The doctor said zinc sheets were ripped off of four houses and one roof top was completed torn off. This house which was not occupied is owned by an overseas-based Guyanese who has already been contacted about the damage. Narine explained that many persons with assistance from the community began rebuilding without any assistance from the authorities. “Persons on the island don’t have insurance coverage so they are helping themselves.”

According to reports, the storm last Sunday hit the island before 16:00hrs with thunder, heavy rains and lightening with strong winds, which ripped off the roofs of several buildings and downed several large trees in the area. Some persons received minor injuries.

Leave a Reply

GNNL © 2016 | Website developed by GxMedia | Updated by GNNL MIS Department | eMail Access

Hit Counter provided by laptop reviews