Laparkan Holdings 12th 11-race cycle programme set for Saturday

NATIONAL cycling coach Hassan Mohamed, in collaboration with the Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club, will stage the 12th annual Laparkan Holdings Limited-sponsored 11-race cycle programme on Saturday around the inner circuit of the National Park beginning at 09:00hrs.The feature event is a 35-lap race which is open to schoolboys, novices and invitational riders.

This year will see a new champion being crowned as last year’s champion Alanzo Greaves, who returned a time of one hour 19 minutes 21.47 seconds, was served a ban from participating in the sport which was instituted by the World Anti-Doping Association after a test proved that Greaves had used a ban substance during the National Sports Commission-sponsored five-stage road race last year.

However, the majority of the country’s top riders are expected to take to the starting line, creating an avenue for a very competitive day of racing at the nation’s premier cycling circuit.

Other winners from 2015 were Christopher Griffith (10-lap Junior/Juvenile), Shameer Baksh (5-lap Veterans U-50), Sean Budhan (5-lap Mountain Bike) and Ronella Samuels (3-lap Boys and Girls).