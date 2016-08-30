Kissoon asks magistrate to recuse herself

NEWSPAPER columnist and activist Freddie Kissoon on Monday, via letter, asked City Magistrate Judy Latchman to recuse herself from presiding over the matter which involves him against People’s Progressive Party (PPP) members Kwame McCoy and Jason Abdulla, and former bodyguard Shawn Hinds.Defendant’s lawyers Euclin Gomes and George Thomas told the court that they felt the business of the court could not be disrupted unless by an order of a supreme body, such as the Judicial Service Commission.

They both asked the court to continue with the matter unless stated otherwise.

The Magistrate informed Kissoon that she would continue with the trial, since she was not instructed to do otherwise.

Kwame McCoy, 40, Jason Abdulla, 34, and former bodyguard Shawn Hinds, 51, are charged with assaulting Kissoon, by dousing him with human faeces during an attack in 2010.

Monday’s court proceeding continued and Kissoon was further cross-examined by Thomas. The matter will continue before magistrate Latchman on September 9.