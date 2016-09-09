Kanye confirms ‘collabo’ with Drake

KANYE West has confirmed that he and Drake are working on an album together.Speaking to Vogue, West said: “We’re just working on music; working on a bunch of music together, just having fun going into the studio. We’re working on an album, so there’s some exciting things coming up soon.”

A joint-venture between the pair had previously been hinted at, when a billboard appeared in Los Angeles, displaying a pairing of West’s GOOD Music and Drake’s OVO logos.

West offered no more information, but the announcement might be a welcome piece of good news for Drake.

On Tuesday night, while he was playing in Phoenix, Arizona, a thief broke into one of his tour buses and stole up to $3M (£2.24M) worth of jewellery belonging to his DJ, Future the Prince.

A bag containing the jewellery was later recovered by police, and a suspect, a 21-year-old named Travion King who has sometimes worked as a stagehand at the Talking Stick Arena where Drake was playing, was arrested on Wednesday.

Phoenix police spokesman, Sergeant Vince Lewis said King had been identified through CCTV footage.

