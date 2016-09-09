Jeffrey to compete at Silverstone

GUYANESE driver Kristian Jeffrey will take his trade to England this weekend for the MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR) Championships at the Silverstone Raceway.Piloting his Suzuki Radical SR3, Jeffrey joins Barbadian representatives Mark and Stuart Maloney as well as David Simpson, in the series.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, Jeffrey said, “I am excited after racing in Barbados in a Radical. Last weekend was definitely preparation for work for this weekend at Silverstone which is definitely hands-down the best facility I will be racing on, so every experience will be great.”

The two-time Caribbean Motor Racing Association (CMRA) Group four Champion believes too, that this outing will offer a new scene and different competition.

Meanwhile today will feature the first of the free practice sessions while tomorrow will see qualifying action as well as two races and another two on Sunday.

(Stephan Sookram)