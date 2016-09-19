Jaguars Franchise League 3-Day Tournament……

ECD complete comprehensive win over West Berbice

By Rajiv Bisnauth

WEST Berbice’s batting collapsed for the second time in two days,as East Coast Demerara crushed them by an innings and 11 runs in their round-four game of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars Franchise League Three-day competition,yesterday at the Enterprise Busta Sports Club ground.The visitors, following on by 177 runs, were bundled out for 162 in their second innings, 55 minutes before the tea interval.

Defeat was always on the cards for West Berbice,after being dismissed for 160 in their first innings in reply to the hosts’ total of 346;and then being forced to follow on.

Needing to bat for the entire final day,it was always going to be a tall order, despite having all ten wickets in hand.The visitors, who resumed on 9-0, were 177 runs shy of making the hosts bat again.

West Berbice’ embarrassment could have been far worse,had it not been for Leon Andrews, who top score with 91.

Their nemesis proved to be the hosts’ spinners,who crippled the innings with nine wickets between them. Kamesh Yadram was the chief destroyer with 3-23, while Chanderpaul Hemraj (2-13), Steven Sankar (2-33),and Vivian Albert (2-37), were the other successful spinners.

However, the visitors’ demise was set in motion when they lost five wickets in the morning session,to crash to 109-5.

The visitors suffered their first blow in the third over of the morning,when Avishkar Sewkarran, unbeaten on four overnight, was bowled by Albert after adding just two runs.

Leon Andrews, unbeaten on three at the start, then put together 52 runs for the second wicket with Brentnol Woldford,before the latter was run out for 15.

From a position of 68-2, West Berbice slipped to 82-5. Arthley Bailey was caught and bowled off Albert without scoring, while Kamesh Yadram and Chanderpaul Hemraj accounted for Sherwyn McPherson (2),and Andrew Dutchin (2).

However, Andrews stood firm at the other end, and by the interval had progressed to 69 in the company of Kevin Jawhair, who was on 12.

After the interval,West Berbice lost their last five wickets for just 56 runs. Both Andrews and Jawhair (12),went off the bowling of Sankar, while Sherwyn Mc Pherson (7) and Keyron Fraser (6) were removed by Yadram. All told, Andrews stroked six fours and three sixes in his innings of 91 that lasted 227minutes,in which he faced 156 balls.

Hemraj sealed the emphatic win when he accounted for Brandon Bess (9).

Over at the Tuschen ground, the West Demerara and Upper Corentyne match ended in a draw.

Play commenced at 12:30 hrs on the third and final day due to a wet outfield. West Demerara elected to bat first after winning the toss and declared their innings on 107/7.

Upper Corentyne then made a sporting declaration by closing their innings at 10/2 after Romario Shephard and Raymon Reifer claimed a wicket each in their first over.

West Demerara, seeking quick runs in their second innings declared on 72/2 off 9.5 overs leaving Upper Corentyne with a target of 170 off a minimum of 22 overs. Raymon Reifer was not out on 45 with 2 fours and 5 sixes.

Upper Corentyne then struggled to 53/4 when bad light stopped play. Skipper Rajiv Ivan was not out 24. Keshram Seyhodan and Raymon Reifer had 2/11 and 2/15 respectively.

The fifth round is scheduled for September 23-25, with Upper Corentyne playing Essequibo at Port Mourant, East Bank Demerara opposing West Berbice at Everest, Lower Corentyne facing off with East Coast Demerara at Albion,and Georgetown clashing with West Demerara at GCC.