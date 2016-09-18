Jaguars Franchise League 3-Day Tournament…..

West Berbice forced to follow-on, victory for Lower Corentyne

By Rajiv Bisnauth

EAST Coast Demerara bowlers left West Berbice in a precarious position at the end of the second day of the Jaguars Franchise League three-day competition, yesterday at the Enterprise Busta Sports Club ground.

The visitors,asked to follow-on, were 9-0. They closed the day with 169 runs adrift of ECD’s first innings total of 346.

Leon Andrews and Avishkar Sewkarran will resume today on three and four respectively,and surely with a huge task ahead.

Resuming at 294-6, the hosts were bowled out at 12:52hrs. The day’s play began at 11:55hrs, and the hosts’ remaining batsmen could only survive 13 overs.

Overnight batsmen, Amir Khan and Vivian Albert,were dismissed in quick succession, with Khan taking his overnight 39 to 44, before he was removed by Keyron Fraser.

Albert went for 21, leg-before -wicket to off-spinner Collis Butts (6-98), while Paul Wintz (11), and Jermaine Martins (0), were both removed by Andrew Dutchin (2-72).

Paul Wintz then consolidated his team’s dominance, with a four-wicket haul (4-24),which eventually took the match away from the visitors

Only Sherwyn McPherson (39), Leon Andrews (30), Dutchin (19), and 14 apiece from Kevin Jawhair and Fraser, were at ease against the hosts’ bowlers.

Part-time spinner, Chanderpaul Hemraj (2-22),along with Vivian Albert, Kamesh Yadram and Martins, were the other successful bowlers, with a wicket apiece.

Meanwhile, summerised scores from the other three games are as follows:

At Lusignan, Lower Corentyne, resuming on their overnight score of 227/7,went on to make 339,with Devon Clements finishing on 92 not out (7×4) and (6×6). Seon Hetmyer added 20 more to his overnight score of 51 before he was dismissed for 71. Bowling for East Bank Demerara, Steven Jacobs had 3/59, Ryan Shun took 2/16, and Sherfane Rutherford claimed 2/31.

East Bank,in their second innings and facing a deficit of 234,could only make 196,with Sherfane Rutherford smashing a blistering 106 (6×4) and (10×6). Danny Narayan was again among the runs,contributing 33. Kassim Khan followed up his first innings 5 for, with 7/25,to finish with match figures of 12/62. He now has 33 wickets after 4 matches. Jonathan Foo had 2/30.

Result: Lower Corentyne won the match by an innings and 38 runs

At Bourda, play was again called off without a ball being bowled for the second consecutive day in the match between Georgetown and Essequibo.

At Tuschen, play was called off,also without a ball being bowled for the second consecutive day in the match between West Demerara and Upper Corentyne. Play continues today at Tuschen, Bourda,and Enterprise,weather permitting.