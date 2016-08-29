“It was all a mistake” – businessman remanded over Tucville driveway shooting

The businessman who allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Colin Perreira and injuring his girlfriend after they drove up on his Perry Street, Tucville driveway was remanded to prison on Monday.

Robert Benn, who is a licensed firearm holder, appeared before City Magistrate Leron Daly charged with the capital offence of murder and attempted murder. Benn was charged for murdering Colin Perreira called ‘Malcolm’ of 213 Barr Street, Kitty Georgetown on August 24 at Tucville.

He was further charged for discharging a loaded firearm at 22-year-old Gail- Ann Chachon with intent to murder her on the said day and location.

Attorney-at-law, Ronald Burch-Smith represented the businessman whom he explained expressed deep regret and remorse for his actions. According to the lawyer his client was living in fear since several threats had been made on his life.

“My client was living in fear since persons had threatened to attack, rob and kill him,” Burch-Smith told the court.

The lawyer contended that his client felt threatened when he saw the car turning on his bridge since he believed the vehicle had potential bandits, so he shot at it.

The lawyer further questioned Police Prosecutor, Shavon Jupiter why was his client being charged for murder and not manslaughter since the killing was not deliberate and premeditated.

However Prosecutor Jupiter stated that police investigation is still ongoing and Chachon is still hospitalized. The Magistrate after hearing both sides remanded Benn until September 16.

According to reports, about 21:30h on August 24, Perreira, who was driving a heavily tinted motor car, with the other victim seated in the front passenger seat, attempted to turn the vehicle in front of the suspect’s residence.

In the process, the suspect, who was in his yard, drew his licenced handgun and discharged several rounds at the vehicle, hitting the victims about their bodies.

Perreira was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while the 22-year-old woman is said to be in a stable condition.