Indigenous leader fighting for better conditions for Region 10 indigenous residents

AS THE NATION celebrates Amerindian Heritage Month, Region 10’s Indigenous community leader and councillor is using this period to solidify his mission to better the conditions and treatment for the residents under his watch. Antonio Hackette who holds several titles as liaison officer for the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Regional Democratic Councillor, President of the Region 10 Road Safety Association and senior Regional Scout Officer is of the opinion that far more can be done for these residents especially those living in riverain communities and far flung areas.He is using his various caps to fight for the rights of these who sometimes are afraid to speak.

Hackette said that his main motivator was President David Granger who has made it publicly clear that his mission is that all Guyanese should enjoy a good life. “The president’s mission is that the lives of the people in these hinterland regions must reflect the lives of the people on the coast. There must be no disparity, there must be no difference,” he exclaimed.

Hackette said that his roles normally overlap and having the privilege of sitting on four regional committees, makes it easier to make representation for the Indigenous people whom he sees not only as Amerindians but whoever lives in these hinterland communities. “The word Indigenous is not Amerindian…..indigenous means anyone who is born or from an area,” he affirmed adding that when he visits these hinterland communities there are people of all races that are indigenous to the area because they first resided there.

Though most of his titles stand on volunteerism and most of the challenges lie on getting people to serve the people without looking forward for a pay check, he refuses to give up even if he has to do it alone.

Another challenge he faces is trying to keep politics separate from dealing with people, but this view is often taken by the very people being served at times. “Sometimes the politics overshadows the real needs and the real hurts of people and we have been through a long line of neglects and depression…there were some blatant exclusiveness of Region 10, there were times when the other regions were mentioned but Region 10 was not mentioned at all,” he argued.

Some of the issues that are being experienced by the Indigenous people of Region 10 range from the conditions of schools, health posts, shortage of drugs, shortage of staff for education and health facilities, transportation issues etc. Though a lot more is needed Hackette is satisfied that the situation has been bettered to some extent when compared to the period under the previous government. “This present administration of which I am proud to be a part of, we are working, there is evidence, we are working to fix those anomalies… the government is really pursuing the idea of getting help for these people,” he articulated. Hackette said that though he may seem overly passionate to some in brining relief to the Region’s Indigenous, he is only following the mandate of the President and will continue to do so selflessly.