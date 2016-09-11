Indian Legends Spectacular billed for Oct. 15

A company calling itself Indian Culture International (ICI) is preparing to stage an awards ceremony and concert featuring of the “Indian legends” in Caribbean music.

The event is billed for the National Cultural Centre October 15.

Executive Director of ICI, Sri Yoogeandra, who has dabbled in the entertainment industry before, said the event will be staged to honor several Caribbean artistes who have made major contributions to the preservation, promotion and development of the Indian culture through music.

Among the eleven artistes selected are Terry Gajraj, Anand Yankarran, Rakesh Yankaran, Kris Ramkhelawan, Mohan Nandu, Chate Singh, Tageman, Devindra Pooran, Ramkissoon Singh and Sookranie Boodhoo, who made “outstanding, dedicated and distinguished service as national and international singers and for their invaluable contribution to the protection, preservation and promotion of Indian Culture.”

Yoogeandra said the awards will be presented during a red-carpet concert dubbed “Indian Legends Spectacular.”

The awards show would feature performances by all of the legends, with the addition of four dance troupes, with music provided by the new sensation KI and his band.

Plaques of significance would be presented to all of the awardees; but in addition, the performing international recording artistes and the music director would each receive a Guyana gold medallion, which would be specially manufactured with official logos, Yoogendra said.

An after-awards bazaar featuring an international bar with a wide assortment of Indian and Chinese food will also be available at the show.