I’m ready to go: Surujbally writes govt on retirement  

Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Dr Steve Surujbally has indicated to government his readiness to demit office and has recommended a raft of measures to reform the commission, which he believes is at times hamstrung by political brinkmanship.

However, the government while accepting Surujbally’s position has insisted on him creating the platform for seamless transition of his successor. According sources government has made it clear to Surujbally that effective on the day of him demitting office will be the date of the assumption of office, (swearing in of the new chairman. Additionally, government has insisted that all arrangements and decisions be made to ensure that the secretariat is stable and that the work programme of the commission continues seamlessly. Surujbally has been at the helm of GECOM since 2001.

Meanwhile, at a news conference Tuesday morning, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Clement Rohee said at a recently held Central Executive Committee meeting “the urgency of GECOM’s chairman to demit office was emphasised especially in the light of corruptions, allegations that are now being surfaced and the failure of GECOM to discharge its constitutional responsibilities in a fair and unbiased manner.” “We understand that Mr. Surujbally is soon to demit office. He has met with the President and he has met with Leader of the Opposition, and the formalities have been put in place. So it seems as if our protest has paid off. I remember at some of these picketing exercises journalists would ask us how long we intend to continue with this picketing exercise and my response to them would be: ‘until our goals are achieved.’ Well from all indications one of our goals has been achieved.

Contacted on the issue, Surujbally while not denying he has indicated to the President and Officer Leader his intention to demit office, said he had since 2006 been asking to leave. “Rohee would know that since 2006 I wanted to resign when his party was winning elections. Surujbally insisted that he will resign, but this would happen during a seamless transition.

