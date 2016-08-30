Home of Enmore businessman robbed

– One bandit apprehended, five on the run

SWIFT action by the police and villagers on Monday afternoon saw the arrest of one of six bandits after a Logwood, Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) businessman was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.At approximately 15:00h, residents recalled seeing a silver grey Toyota 212 motorcar circling the home of a well-known businessman. But it was after a group of six persons exited the car and jumped the grilled gate that residents called the police.

Ranks from ‘C’ Division responded quickly to the calls and upon their arrival exchanged gunfire with the bandits who started shooting first.

According to reports, no one was injured during the shootout, but the law enforcement officers pursued the group of armed men and apprehended one person. A gun was said to have been found in his possession.

Meanwhile, Guyana Chronicle understands that a young man who was at home at the time of the robbery was gun butted in the head several times by a robber while the others ransacked the house in search of money and other valuables.

The Longwood businessman’s home was well equipped with surveillance cameras but it is unclear whether the incident was recorded as the traumatised victims declined to speak with the media.

Up to press time, investigators were in search of the other bandits.