Home of Eccles family burglarized

By Michel Outridge

A family of three is contemplating their next move following the second break and enter and larceny at their Lot 619 Fourth Street, Eccles New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara home on Wednesday.

Distressed home owner, Warren Lord told the Guyana Chronicle on Thursday that they all left home for varying activities but when his wife Camille Persaud returned home after 15:00h on Wednesday she found two of the three dogs on the road and their home broken into.

Lord explained that the robber (s) gained entry to the yard via the back chain link fence by ripping out a section after which they prised opened a rear window and entered the one-flat concrete house. The very upset man said the perpetrators spend a lot of time in the edifice where they vandalised the ceiling, walls, doors and other sections of the house.

Lord added that the bandits also ransacked the place room by room and selected what they wanted. They family is still trying to ascertain what is missing but so far, electronics including tablets, television set, jewels, money and their 10-year-old son’s school supplies were stolen, including his footwear.

Lord said they have three ferocious dogs; two were in the yard while the other was locked away. He believes that something was fed to the dogs causing them to become disoriented giving the home invaders an opportunity to enter the yard.

The couple and their son have been living at the location for about a year and a few months and it is the second such incident which they said has shaken them to the core and they are thinking of what to do next.

“The bandits did whatever they wanted and had the time to because even the soap is missing,” Lord said.

The matter was reported to the Providence Police Station but up to press time, no arrests were made. Neighbours related that they did not see or heard anything but a handful of villagers in that community are victims of similar incidents, reportedly by a gang of young men but are afraid to speak out.

It is reported that the break-ins are regular especially to residents, who leave their home for work during the day. It was also observed that some sections of that village is overgrown with bushes and the area is without telephone service.