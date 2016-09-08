HJ radio, TV off air after fire in transmission room

A major disaster was averted on Thursday morning after employees used a fire extinguisher to douse flames that erupted in the transmission room of Hits and Jams Studio located at 206 Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

One of the Directors Kerwin Bollers, who showed up at the scene, told reporters that he learnt that there was a heavy downpour accompanied by lightning. He explained that the lightning struck the tower atop the roof and caused a surge in the transmission room.

He added that the electrical wires inside the transmission room quickly ignited but employees used the fire extinguisher to douse the flames before it got out of control. Bollers said that when the lightning struck the tower everything shut down and it was then the fire started.

When the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) arrived on the scene the conflagration was under control but thick smoke emanated from inside the transmission room. There were no reports of any injuries since all the staffers had the time to exit the edifice.

The radio station – 94.1 Boom FM and the HJTV are currently off air. Meanwhile, during the heavy downpour several transformers exploded in the Lamaha, Queenstown area.