High Court trial for man charged with murder of ‘Rasta Man’

THE MAN accused of killing Owen Browne, known as ‘Rasta Man’ has been committed to stand trial in the High Court for the capital offence of murder.Christopher Stanley, 20, of Tiger Bay, is charged with the murder of Browne, which occurred on August 29, 2015 at Rosemary Lane, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown,

He appeared before city magistrate Judy Latchman and was committed to face a judge and jury, following the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Stanley was informed that a prima facie case had been made out against him for the indictable offence. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vishnu Hunt, while Greaves was unrepresented.

According to reports, Owen received 21 stab wounds about his body after he was reportedly attacked by Stanley, who is said to be of unsound mind. Owen was reportedly attacked while sleeping. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead.