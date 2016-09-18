Heriage Sports.. Mabaruma males, females in strong contention for football titles

-Volleyball title still wide open

Sporting action in the 2016 edition of the Indigenous Heritage Sports will culminate today at the Everest ground. In the first of the female Football semi-finals, the Region one Mabaruma side will take on their Region nine opponents,Culvert City, while the second semi-final will see Region 9’s North Rupununi taking on Region 7’s Paurima.

On the male end of things, Georgetown is the first team to advance to the semi-finals,with the second team likely to be Mabaruma,who up to press time,held a 3-1 lead over Kamarang.

The other two semi-final places would be decided when Port Kaituma (Region 1) takes on North Rupununi, while Moruca (Region 1) was scheduled to do battle with Tabatinga of region 9.

And in cricket, semi-final action will see Laluni (Region 4) taking on Santara, while St Cuthbert’s Mission will play Moraikobai in a region 4 versus region 5 battle.

Volleyball action is expected to be competitive with several of the regional teams very much in contention for the top prize in both the male and female categories, while the Archery action, which begins at 15:00hrs today,will see 20 males, five females,and four juniors in the finals.

This year’s event is being held under the theme ‘Our Culture, Earth’s Future- Save the Environment, live the indigenous way’.