Henry Rodney benefit a huge success

By Tamica Garnett

OVER $100,000 was raised to assist local actor/comedian Henry Rodney and make-up artist Corin Gibson, with the successful hosting of yet another “Style Mission” fashion show last Sunday at the Pegasus Hotel.Organised by Sonia Noel, local designer and close friend of both Rodney and Gibson, the event was not the first of its kind, but was definitely one that was worth attending, as gifted models exhibited striking clothing in what could be described as nothing less than a smoothly executed show.

Noel, who also featured a number of her pieces in the line-up, was particularly pleased with how the show went off.

WELL RECEIVED

Though turnout could have been better, the event was well attended and well received.

“I really feel this was one of our best presentations. The flow of the show was exceptional,” she said, adding:

“We had some nice support; a delegation from the European Union was there. We could have had some more people, but I thought the support was good.”

Now in its sixth edition, Noel has been hosting the event over a number of years, always in the benevolent spirit of raising funds for one charitable cause or another. Her assessment of this hosting was substantiated by the show’s Creative Director, Richard Young.

Not usually one that is easy to please, this time around Young was very much satisfied with how the show came off. Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle following the show, he said: “This was one of our best shows; it was absolutely smooth and tight. We had Mondale Smith and Feliz Robertson, Ms. Talented Teen; they came to endorse the event. The execution ran smoothly; we utilised the space in a very interesting way, and the music was planned to perfection. The musical score for the show was very diverse.”

AUCTION

The fashion show was also complemented with an auction, which saw a pair of paintings by visual artist, Devina Detutron going for over $30,000; one of Noel’s creations going for $44,000; and a beautifully-crafted pair of earrings from King’s Jewellery World going for $26,000.

But nothing captivated the audience like the pieces being strutted down the runway by the models.

The event, which featured 20 designers, two of whom were from Suriname, also doubled as another prelude to the upcoming Guyana Fashion Week event in November.

The designers listing included works from Linden’s Crystal Lam, as well as industry veterans Neilson Nurse, Paula Evans, Paul Burnette, and Isiah Luther.

The two-hour affair also included a touching address by Tamara Rodney, Henry’s daughter. Noel also took the time to express heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors of the event, among them the Pegasus Hotel, The New Breed, Caribbean International Distribution, National Communications Network, NTN, 93.1FM, Hits and Jams Entertainment, Guyana Times (TVG), the Sonia Noel Foundation for Creative Arts, Guyana Fashion Week, and Niketa Hussain, the official make-up artist of the event.