Held for trafficking in persons

MARIO Figueroa and Joaquin Fillio on Monday appeared before City Magistrate Leron Daly, charged with nine counts of trafficking in persons.The two men denied the charges, which allege that they engaged in trafficking in persons between August 18 and August 24 at Providence, EBD; where they recruited, transported and harboured nine Brazilian nationals for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the men’s lawyer, the Brazilians came to Guyana to perform at a show at Palm Court nightclub, and were staying at Figueroa’s house in Providence.

The women were never kept against their will.

However, Police Prosecutor Shavon Jupiter explained that the women were held against their will, and were beaten by the men; while Figueroa had allegedly threatened them at gunpoint.

The magistrate released Figueroa on $1.8M bail, and remanded Fillio since he was a foreign national and had no ties to Guyana. The matter stands adjourned until September 14.