He looks so much like Obama

– Guyanese boy bears striking resemblance to U.S. President, and hopes to meet him

by Francis Quamina Farrier

Twelve-year-old Kani McLean is reaching for the stars, but also hoping to pass through the White House, the official residence of the President of the United States of America, in Washington, DC., while on his way to academic excellence.There is a firm reason why this young Guyanese wants to visit the White House. His desire is to meet, even briefly, with President Barack Obama. The reason being, that during the past seven

years or so of his very young life, Kani McLean has been referred to as, “Barack”, “Little Obama” or simply “Obama”. The pre-teen has such an extremely striking resemblance to the President of the United States of America that he is already a bit of a celebrity, being stopped may times by various individuals and admired.

But before we get any further into Kani McLean’s story, I need to tell you that although Kani is “Guyanese to de bone”, he was not born in Guyana. Surprised, eh? Here’s Kani’s story from the very beginning.

Just over twelve years ago, while on a flight from Guyana to Jamaica, still within the confines of his mother’s womb, Kani decided to make an unannounced and very unexpected arrival into this world while the plane was still in Trinidad. That was a very big surprise for his mother, Kathryn Eytle-McLean, who was not expecting his arrival for some weeks.

It was also a big surprise for close relatives and friends, who were of the belief, that the little fellow still had another two months or so, within the comfort of his mother’s womb. But there he was, born in Trinidad, but nonetheless, Guyanese from head to toe. He was a premature bundle of joy who was not really keen to be a Trinidadian citizen!

Born over there in the Land of Calypso and oil, Kani, spent most of his very early years here in Guyana, the Land of his parents and grandparents. Although accidentally Trinidadian by birth, he is Guyanese by parents and by choice.

His father is veterinarian Dr. Nicholas McLean, the son of Major General Norman McLean. His mother, Kathryn Eytle-McLean, is the daughter of the well-known veteran Travel Agent, Gem Eytle. Kani McLean also has roots deep in the soil of the Pomeroon District, in Region Number Two of Guyana.

From a very early age, Kani became a member of the Scout Movement here in Guyana, and continues to be involved in scouting over in Atlanta, Georgia, in America, where he is at present, continuing his studies.

He is a past student of the New Guyana School in Georgetown. Wherever, he goes in the United States, he is referred to as “Barack”, “Obama” or “Little Obama”. Many times as he is travelling through an airport, he will be pulled aside by some official who would remark about his very close resemblance to the President.

So a few weeks ago, Kani decided to write to President Barack Obama, seeking a meeting with him at the White House, and while no firm response has been received as yet, Kani and all those who are in his corner, are very hopeful that the President of the United States will host the twelve year old Guyanese boy, who looks so much like him, and who is reaching for the stars by studying hard to become a very productive member of society.

Kani McLean has already met with high ranking American Officials while still here in his native Guyana. Two years ago, he was a special guest of the American Ambassador to Guyana, Brent Hardt, at the Official residence, for the United States Independence Anniversary Celebrations. At that reception, he was also greatly admired by many other guests, for his close looks to President Obama.

As a scout, Kani is living the motto of “Always be Prepared”, and who knows, part of that preparation could be to play the role of a young Barack Obama in a movie, should Hollywood come calling.

We as his fellow Guyanese must be in the corner of Kani Mclean, hoping that his dreams do come true, in the very same way in which the dreams of young Barack Obama came true, after he wrote in his book, “The Audacity of Hope.”

Also as a scout from Guyana, Kani McLean can boast to his fellow scouts in the United States, that scouting came to Guyana in 1909, one year before scouting was established in the United States of America in 1910.

Guyana can benefit in some ways, should the dreams – The Audacity of Hope – in little Kani McLean, do become reality.