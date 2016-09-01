GWI fires Debt Recovery Manager

The Board of Directors of the Guyana Water Incorporated, following a specially convened board meeting today, have decided to terminate the services of Mr. Lear Goring as the entity’s Debt Recovery Manager.

A statement from GWI on Wednesday confirmed that Mr. Goring was sent on administrative leave pending investigations into reports that he was not qualified for the position of Debt Recovery Manager.

“The decision comes following a review of Mr. Goring’s credentials, which do not satisfy the requirements outlined for the position. It should also be noted that the decision taken was based solely on a review of his qualification for the job,” the GWI statement revealed.

The statement concluded, “The Chairman, board of directors and management of GWI wish Mr. Goring all the best in his future endeavors.”

Media reports had revealed that Mr Goring was convicted twice by the United States in the 1990’s after he was caught smuggling drugs to the country. He was deported twice and has served time in the US.