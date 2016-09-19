Guyanese robber killed in Suriname

A GUYANESE was among a gang of persons gunned down in Suriname on Saturday as police in the resort Geyersvlijt responded to a report of a robbery at a supermarket on the Anamoestraat.According to a Surinamese New report, the shopkeeper and his partner told the lawmen that four armed men came into the supermarket and overpowered them; two of the men were masked. The shopkeeper and his wife, Knevelden then shouted for help.

A neighbour, who heard, saw the robbers fleeing the scene with their booty. Surinamese sources disclosed that the gang consisted of one Guyanese, two Jamaicans and one Surinamese. Police visited the homes of those gang members and three other persons were arrested.

Reports further reveal that a security guard from a security company gave chase but the robbers fired at the vehicle, resulting in the windscreen being shattered, but the guard was unharmed.

The criminals then fled the area and ran into the forest. The robbers opened fire on members of the Regional Assistance Team Paramaribo who had arrived in the meantime. There was an encounter with the police and the four robbers were cornered and shot. Three of them died and the fourth criminal was transported by ambulance to the Academic Hospital in Paramaribo, where he has been admitted.

According to reports, the police seized a shotgun with shortened barrel and butt and a revolver at the scene; booty was also found. The three bodies were seized after consultation with a member of the Public Prosecutor. The investigation in this case has been transferred to the Department of Capital Crimes and the identities of the robbers are not known.