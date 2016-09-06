Guyanese culture explodes at NY folk festival

THE grounds of the Old Boys’ High School in Brooklyn, New York buzzed with activity on Sunday as Guyanese thronged the venue in large numbers when the Family Fun Day of the Guyana Cultural Association of New York ruled the atmosphere there.The event, which culminated the GCA’s folk festival calendar of activities for the summer, got underway during the mid-morning sunshine, and patrons poured into the venue as the day progressed. Several booths were set up inside the venue, and traditional Guyanese cuisine, craft and beverages were on sale. As excitement grew, sights were drawn to the plaiting of the maypole, an activity which drew many “oohs” and “ahhs” as the maypole queen and her king sat beneath the tall structure.

Caribbean flavours mixed the tempo of the venue as music and food set the tone for an array of performances, which included a Grenadian troupe which performed an African dance accompanied by a drumming group from the legendary Spice Island. The group travelled from the island of Carriacou, a dependent of Grenada. The audience was then treated to a Guyanese Queh Queh performance, and according to some patrons, the two dance items illustrated the similarities between the Grenadian and Guyanese roots, and brought out comparisons of the traditional African wedding process. Later, a Chinese group performed a dragon dance, which brought out the rich historical culture of the Caribbean people.

Guyanese artistes Jackie Jaxx and the popular Adrian Dutchin swayed the audience to their popular hits, and patrons responded in jubilant fashion as the event tapered into the late afternoon sun.