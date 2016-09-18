Guyana’s football world ranking improves

….amid controversies and uncertainties

By: Ras Wadada

AMID the off-pitch controversies and uncertainties currently pervading the corridors of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) come the delightful news from FIFA’s world ranking for September that the Golden Jaguars have moved ten places up the order to 118.The improvement by the men’s senior national side is being proclaimed as a sign of progress,according to a release issued by the Federation,that also included a congratulatory comment by President Wayne Forde.

“This is indeed a proud moment for Guyana as a Football nation,and a defining moment for a group of young men that I admire and respect dearly. They have sacrificed enormously and yet much more is being asked of them on the eve of what will surely be their greatest achievement. To the coaching staff, the employees of the Secretariat and the Executive Committee, congratulation and may God keep us all.”

The Golden Jaguars will next confront their neighbour and nemesis Suriname, on October 8th in Paramaribo,and three days later take on Cup holders,Jamaica,in round three of the CFU Senior Men’s Championship at a venue still to be decided.

A two-member team from the CFU is expected in Guyana this Friday for an inspection and approval,or disapproval, of the Leonora Stadium for the fixture against the Reggae Boyz.

Among other uncertainties surrounding the National Federation are: the start of the new Elite Season,and how many teams will be contesting. There is also the controversial issue of apologies,between President Forde and 6 of the 8 Elite clubs.

The football boss has suspended Javed Ali, owner of Champion team, Slingerz FC, until he apologises for inappropriate behaviour during an intense meeting at the Federation’s Boardroom two Fridays ago. The Slingerz boss has since denied those allegations and has garnered the support of six of the eight clubs that are demanding an apology from the GFF’s President for his behavior at the said meeting,which was described as inappropriate and unprofessional.

The Federation is also being pressured by six of the eight Elite teams who are objecting to the manner in which the GFF arrived at expanding the League by adding two more teams. Guyana’s best FIFA ranking was in 2010, when they were ranked 86th.