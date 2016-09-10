Guyana’s beach footballers for World Cup trials

By Ras Wadada

THE Guyana Beach Football Association (GBFA) will tomorrow begin preparations for next year’s CONCACAF Beach World Cup Preliminary football competition to be staged from January 29 to February 5 in Florida.The GBFA has shortlisted a squad of twenty-five players who will participate in two trial matches to be played at the Bay Rock Beach Soccer facility in Wismar tomorrow, beginning at 15:00hrs.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, president of the GBFA, Rollin Toppin, explained the plan to get Guyana ready for the January 2017 engagement. “We have shortlisted a squad of twenty-five players and will play two games on Sunday from which the Technical Staff will select the best 20 to go into weekly training preparations, beginning next Sunday and every other following Sunday. In all we will have 25 training days between now and next year to get prepared and we at the GBFA believe that is adequate time.

“The tour party will comprise 12 players and three officials. Of course we would have loved to have some international exposure as part of our preparations but due to the unavailability of finance that is ruled out. Abdullah Hamid has been appointed head coach while his assistant and the manager will be named shortly.”

The first national beach football league competition was played between January and April of this year when Royal Youths of Blueberry Hill emerged as champions and Kuru Kuru Warriors the runners-up from the 12 teams.

During the competition the GBFA received valuable assistance from a Brazilian coach, who was sought to help develop beach football, but his financial requirement was beyond reach.

“Beach football is played by five players inclusive of a goalkeeper on each side and in four quarters of 12 minutes each, but for these two trial games we will play two halves of 22 minutes,” Tappin revealed.

The GBFA boss also stated that “CONCACAF will be holding a two-day workshop for competing countries in Miami, October 17 and 18, when the draw for the respective groups will be made as well”.

This is Guyana’s debut appearance at an International Beach Football competition though representative teams had travelled to Tobago to play in sub-regional competition.

“Beach football is still in its infancy stage here in Guyana but we at the GBFA would like to work hand-in-hand with all stakeholders in the different communities to introduce the game and make it into the mainstream sports. It has tremendous potential for Sports Tourism and must be tapped into. All you need is an area of sand measuring 80 feet by 100 feet.” Tappin informed Chronicle Sport.

Tappin was also loud in praise for the GFF, “The current Administration of the GFF has been very, very supportive of all our efforts to promote and develop Beach football which is not culturally known in Guyana, so attracting corporate sponsorship will take some time,” Tappin emphasised.

The total cost for the 15-member team to participate in Florida next year is $3.5M.