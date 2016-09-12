Guyana to benefit from exchange visits with Suriname clubs

By Daniel Haynes

THE local basketball scene is expected to benefit from a series of exchange matches between Guyana and neighbouring Suriname.The exchange “will see the first division senior players gaining experience from playing against top Suriname players,” says Vice President of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation, Michael Singh.

According to Singh, the exchange program was two years in the making between the GABF and the basketball association in Suriname.

“Clubs which had indicated interest in being a part of such an initiative would be travelling to Guyana and vice versa”Singh stated. The first of the exchange games came on September 3 and 4,when TGH Pacesetters and Bounty Colts,both of Guyana, took on Suriname’s number 2 club De Arend.

According to Singh, the exposure had already seen the local clubs learning while giving senior players the opportunity to showcase their talent.

“It is something different, usually it’s Linden versus Georgetown or Georgetown versus Linden and there is no opportunity to improve, since everyone is accustomed to playing against each other” Singh stated.

He also added that the De Arend club had a few U-19 players who had played in the Senior Caribbean Basketball Confederation Championships recently.

“On this De Arend team, there is one under- 19 player who played for the Senior team, and you can see how he impacted on the game by running the floor, playing down low and adding versatility by shooting;it’s something our bigs could learn from” added Singh.

There is more hope for basketball to grow, with the Guyana Senior National team expected to travel to Jamaica later in the year for a series.