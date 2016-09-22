Guyana still reeling from boycott of 1976 Montreal Olympic Games

Dear Editor,

DID Guyana ever fully recover from boycotting the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games by former President L.F.S Burnham?As a reminder, Guyana was slated to win gold by ‘Gilkes’ and to many, that boycott killed sports in Guyana (mainly track.)I have spoken to many over the years, the majority being Afro-Guyanese and they all agreed. Some even asked me not to take them down that avenue because that situation killed the souls of many and they don’t want to revisit that era. ‘Burnham failed Guyana with that decision of boycotting. Yes, we stepped on the road to recovery, but nothing much to talk about. Can we get a total transformation? Yes, but we have to collectively be sheltered under one roof and firstly establish the objective of the mission and if we can afford $5 billion for sports during the 2017 budget.

A section of the media has started this new drama of blaming the current President, K.A.J Yassin (Guyana Olympic Association) for Guyana’s failure at the just concluded 2016 Rio Olympic Games, which to my mind in utter rubbish in it’s highest form. Guyana is a democratic country and it’s everyone’s right to challenge Mr Yassin for his chair of the GOA and I welcome such a challenge, but don’t even try that cheap shot, because it will not and will never work in gaining points.

Mr Rawle Welch, what do you lack from challenging Mr Yassin for the presidency?

Mr R Welch,can you identify athletes whom you believe have the credentials for scholarships? Have you ever met with any past president and discussed sports development? How successful was it? Since former President Donald Ramotar commissioned/opened the Leonora Synthetic Track, how many meets/visits have you supported and name them?

Attorneys Roysdale Forde, Nigel Hughes, David Fernandes,Vidushi Persaud are your choices for the GOA presidency which I totally respect. Can you say with certainty if they ever visited and supported any ‘Track Meet?’ Which ones?

Have you made any effort to date to have a meeting with President David Granger or Vice-President Rupert Roopnaraine to discuss your proposals for sports development? I expect every media house to have the same interest with every sports fraternity elections in Guyana and not “side-out” GOA’s elections. All media houses should make it their duty to be present during the 2016 GOA elections…Perhaps they should eat before attending…

Yours Faithfully

T.Pemberton