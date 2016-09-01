Guyana participates in ICT conference in Shanghai

The Guyana team led by Public Telecommunications Minister, Cathy Hughes is currently participating in a 3-day global integrated conference in Shanghai, China titled: “Huawei Connect 2016”.

The conference is part of the delegation’s agenda for the visit to China. A release from the Ministry noted that the main purpose of this visit is to engage the principals of Huawei Technology Company Ltd., the firm that constructed the US$32M E-Government network in coastal Guyana.

The three-day conference is a staple on Huawei’s annual global interface calendar. It provides a platform for the leaders in the ICT industry around the world to share assumptions, explore directions, and create theories that will propel the development of green, smart, information-driven societies in this 21st Century. This is according to William Xu, Huawei’s Chief Strategy Marketing Officer.

According to the release, the HUAWEI CONNECT conference this year has attracted some 20,000 leaders and experts from over 120 countries and regions. It is largely focused on the use of advanced Cloud technologies to upgrade the functioning of businesses while preserving ecosystems.

The Chinese company plans to launch nine flagship solutions during the conference including Cloud storage, Cloud services and the SDN unified controller. These solutions will enable businesses and governments to transform much more quickly to digital operations. The platforms being presented have been designed for nine major ‘industries’ including government and public sector, finance, telecommunication, energy, and media.

The conference concludes today. The Ministerial team will then continue their engagements with Huawei’s principals at their Shenzhen headquarters, their factories and installations in Beijing and Shanghai. The delegation includes Floyd Levi, Head of the E-Government Unit, and Clement Henry, Manager of the Citizen Security Strengthening project, Ministry of Public Security.

This visit to China is multi-pronged. It is aimed at securing the long term viability of Guyana’s telecommunication networks, and acquiring technical assistance for the broad ICT expansion programme into all unserved areas including Bartica, Linden, Kwakwani, Port Kaituma, Mabaruma, Annai, Lethem and the whole of the Hinterland region.

The team will also negotiate with Huawei for training resources that will ultimately provide a cadre of more than 50 certified and highly competent ICT Engineers. The latter is to push forward the expansion programme.

Guyana also anticipates that the application of advanced Cloud technologies will help us to create specialized ICT strategies that will improve our citizens’ security.