Guyana hosts Trinidad & Tobago football camp

THE Trinidad & Tobago National U-20 squad, currently in Guyana, will conduct a one-week training camp in preparation for the Caribbean U-20 Cup in Curacao this October. In this tournament the top five teams in the Caribbean will advance to the CONCACAF stage.This is the second round of their qualifying campaign for the Korea Republic 2017 U-20 Cup, according to the Trinidad & Tobago Football Association (TTFA).

The squad arrived on Wednesday, and since then have undergone four training sessions at the National Track and Field Facility at Leonora.

The players are also scheduled for two practice matches with the first being against Alpha United today at Leonora at 16:00hrs. The second match will be played against an all-star team tomorrow at the same venue.

According to head coach of the Guyana men’s national team, Jamaal Shabazz, the matches against the local teams are aimed at giving exposure to the selected national players for the CFU 2016 Scotiabank Caribbean Men’s Cup Championship in October.