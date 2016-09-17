Gunmen storm Digicel Sheriff Street outlet

– escape with phones, cash

THREE armed men on Friday carried out a brazen daylight robbery on Cellular Planet, Sheriff Street, Georgetown, carting off an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.According to reports received, the robbery occurred at about 16:00hrs, a few minutes before the store was scheduled to close for business. The entity is a dealer store of Digicel Guyana Inc.

Information reaching the Guyana Chronicle revealed that the men, armed with guns, demanded that the employees hand over all the money generated from the day’s sales.

The men also stole all the store’s high-end handsets, phone cards and sim cards and other electronics. The store is reportedly equipped with surveillance cameras;the men fled in a waiting motor car.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that this was the second time the store was robbed. Last year gun men raided the store and held two of its female employees at gunpoint.

The men reportedly got away with several cellphones, long with the victims’ jewellery and cellphones. Meanwhile, Digicel has confirmed reports of the robbery, while noting that a police investigation is in progress.