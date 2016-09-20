Gunmen pounce on Ogle family in broad daylight

A family of seven of Lot 21 Temple Street, Ogle, East Coast Demerara, was on Tuesday morning robbed by two men, who posed as customers, of more than $2M in electronics, money and jewels.

One of the victims, 72-year-old Neville Sooklall told the Guyana Chronicle that it happened at about 09:00 hrs. while, they were opened for business when two men arrived on a white motorcycle and enquired about the price for a bag of rice bran.

He related that the duo then entered the yard and went to the feed shop where his daughter-in-law was, gave her a $1,000 and as she handed over the bag of rice barn to them they grabbed the money out of her hand.

Sooklall stated that they then ushered them into the lower flat of the two-storey house where they demanded money and jewels. At that time, two neighbours and a customer were also present when the robbers told the group to sit in the living room and be quiet while threatening to shoot them if they did not comply.

He added that within a few minutes the bandits took away computers, iPhone, iPads, money and jewels they had in the home before making good their escape. Sooklall said they also relieved him of the day sales of $15,000 he had in his pockets after which they locked them inside the house and fled on the motorcycle.

The man stated that the robbers bundled the items into a bag while they pointed the gun at them. Sooklall said by the time the police arrived the bandits were long gone but they took a statement.

He highlighted the need for police to patrol the area at nights given the regular incidents of armed robberies occurring in that street and its environs. Sooklall said the incident has left them in a tramautised state and he is hoping the police can act swiftly to apprehend the suspects.

The Sooklalls operate a feed shop at their residence for the past eight years and it was their first armed robbery.