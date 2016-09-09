Granger knocks ‘reckless’ City Hall

…says Council must put alternatives in place before removing vendors

By Ravin Singh

ACCUSED of interrupting legitimate economic activities by removing vendors from an area where they ply their trade, the Georgetown City Council is being urged to ensure alternatives are in place before making these sudden moves.This was articulated by President David Granger on Thursday during the recording of his weekly television show ‘The Public Interest’.

Without any warning, Town Clerk Royston King and his security officers descended on fruit and greens vendors plying their trade along Robb Street, between Alexander and Bourda Streets on Tuesday and announced that they would have to cease vending there until further notice.

The vendors were reportedly removed because of the unsanitary condition outside of Mike’s Pharmacy, which is in the area where they vend.

This prompted a protest on Wednesday outside the Ministry of Communities, where vendors expressed their dissatisfaction with the way King was handling the affairs of the city. They also called for his removal as Town Clerk with immediate effect.

The protest was led by Head of the Guyana Market Vendors Union, Eon Andrews, who said the Town Clerk was “ignorant” since he failed to inform the vendors of City Hall’s decision.

When asked what his views were in relation to the issue, the President said he would urge the council to deal with these issues in a humane manner and provide alternatives for the vendors.

“I would urge the city council to deal with these issues in a humane manner; at the same time ensuring that before any move is made, there is an alternative. If there are open spaces, we need to build markets before we can move the vendors. We can’t move the vendors into nowhere,” President Granger said.

He went on to explain that throughout the country people are seen vending in the open. According to him though, this does not change the fact that tarmacs and other designated areas must be provided for vendors to ply their trade.

“It’s a legitimate business and it is a legitimate concern of the government that those vendors be able to do their work safely,” the Head-of-State said.

The President also pointed out that he has made it clear on more than one occasion that it is the view of the Government that vending is a legitimate economic activity. As such, he reiterated that sites need to be found and developed and a clean and safe way to accommodate vendors and their customers.

This plan, he said, extends as far as developing double decker markets, which the President opined would work to the benefit of both the state and the vendors. He was keen to note though that government will not micromanage these affairs, but provide support to address these issues.