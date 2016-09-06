GPA, others protest NCN over removal of pregnant news anchor, suspension of Editor

Executives of the Guyana President Association (GPA) with backing from the Women and Gender Equality Commission, reporters and human rights activists earlier today protested the National Communications Network (NCN) over the suspension of Senior Reporter and Sport Editor Jocelle Archibald-Hawke and the barring of Natasha Smith from anchoring the daily news due to her pregnancy.

Archibald-Hawke was suspended for a period of one month without pay over comments she would have made on her personal Facebook page criticizing a question posed to President David Granger on the Pokémon phenomenon. But long before the Sport Editor was suspended, the Management of NCN, relieved Smith of her broadcasting duties due to her pregnancy.

Today, GPA Executive Member Denis Chabrol criticized the decisions taken by the state run agency. Ahead of a planned meeting with the Management of NCN, Chabrol, while protesting in front of NCN Headquarters at Homestretch Avenue, said the Press Association will be making its position clear, that is, to have Archibald-Hawker reinstated and Smith given the opportunity to anchor the news.

“We are convinced that what has transpired there ought to be remedied in favor of our two colleagues, Natasha and Jocelle.”

If not satisfied with the outcome of the meeting, Chabrol warned that decisive action will be taken.

“We intend to intensify our action on all fronts whether be it non-governmental, parastatal or non-governmental, to bring this matter to a reasonable conclusion on behalf of the parties involved,” he told a large pool of reporters.

GPA’s meeting with the Management of NCN is expected to take place at 13:30h today. The association with be represented by President Neil Mark, Secretary Iva Wharton, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Fareeza Haniff and Executive Member Nazima Raghubir.