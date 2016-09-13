Gov’t targets NOC for professional upgrade

GOVERNMENT intends to professionalise the programme at the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) at Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast, to ensure that young people leave that institution as better individuals and the NOC serves its mandate of being a corrective and rehabilitative institution.In an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), Minister within the Ministry of Education, Nicolette Henry, said that for young people to be rehabilitated, capacity building of staff at the institution is required.

“That speaks to the issue of HR, human resource; it might involve recruiting people, right-fitting people and that type of normal procedure that goes with human resource development,” the Minister said.

Additionally, there will be extensive collaboration with government agencies, including with the Ministries of Social Protection and Public Security, and with the Guyana Police Force. “They all have a role to play in ensuring the functions and operations of the New Opportunity Corps are in keeping with the objectives and mandate of that institution,” Minister Henry explained.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), among other agencies, is assisting in the development of a work plan geared at professionalising the NOC, Minister Henry added. A significant amount of time will, in 2017, be spent on creating a better cadre of staff at the NOC.

Youths at the institution are currently receiving support through the Probation Department’s ‘Aftercare Programme’ to enable them to reintegrate into society. This programme seeks to ensure that the youths are going through a process of rehabilitation while in the institution. The youths are provided with technical skills training in the areas of electrical installation, mechanical engineering, tailoring, information technology, agriculture, and academics. When youths are released from the NOC, there are follow-up checks over a six-month period to ensure behaviour adjustments.