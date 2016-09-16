Gov’t rushes generators to Bartica to ease blackout woes

BARTICIANS can expect a relief from current load-shedding in the Region Seven township this weekend since three generator sets including a replacement from the Onverwagt power station in Berbice are expected to be operational by Sunday.Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, told reporters on Thursday during a news briefing at his Wight’s Lane, Kingston office that the unit from Onverwagt on the West Coast of Berbice was expected to arrive in the mining town on Thursday morning. The set was being moved by trail to Bartica.

He explained that the town was being powered by three generator sets, however, one was switched -off two weeks ago for overhaul. During the process, one of the two remaining sets developed a problem leaving the town to be supplied with power by a lone set. This resulted in load-shedding for 12-hour periods to two sections of the town.

The minister informed the reporters that one of the generator sets is expected to be operational by Saturday and will complement the newer generator set as well as the one currently in operation. “By Sunday all three sets will be up and running,” he said.

Patterson also noted that arising out of an emergency, the authorities will be renting a parcel of land opposite the Bartica Power Station at a cost of $1.5M to house one of the generating sets. He said that next to the power station is the town’s market and this gave rise to space constraints. “The rental is to a private individual who knowing our dire position is charging $1.5M monthly “, he said in disappointing tones, noting that there was no other option. He expressed hope that the arrangement will last less than one month, noting that where transparency is concerned, the move arose out of an emergency procedure. Residents had expressed frustration over the situation. Bartica Mayor Gifford Marshall told this publication last week that the town is severely affected by the poor supply of electricity. He explained that the lone generator which services the town supplies only 1.2 megawatts of electricity when the demand is two megawatts.

He also noted that the current situation is placing economic hardship on residents, particularly the business community, and is affecting schoolchildren and giving rise to the issue of security. In addition to the poor supply of electricity, the mayor said, the Bartica Town Council has serious issues with the operation and location of the power station.“The present facility is inconsistent with the ‘greening’ of Bartica. If you visit the site, you will see that the power plant continues to be responsible for air pollution, and even water pollution,” Marshall explained.