Gov’t finalising plans for development of Eugene F. Correia Airport

THE National Air Transport Association (NATA) of Guyana has expressed concerns in regard to what are deemed “the effects of serious congestion” and “inequitable development” at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, ECD; and Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson has said a final report on the matter will be completed and presented to Cabinet shortly.Patterson told the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday that a draft proposal was prepared by lawyers and submitted approximately three weeks ago.

“The report addresses such matters as the Review Committee, as well as regulatory shortfalls in the lease agreement and operations of the airport. We will be moving to implement all the various recommendations after discussing (them) with Cabinet, the Ogle Airport Inc., the security Committee, as well as operators,”

Minister Patterson has said.

Acknowledging that the issue has been ongoing for a long time, the minister said he is looking to provide a “complete solution, rather than a piecemeal approach.”

NATA’s concerns were raised even as the Association called for the establishment of a National Airport Authority which would ensure a fair, equitable, and safe environment for both domestic and international operators. In a statement to the media, NATA said the congestion is as a result of “inequitable development at the airport”, along with the “mixing of international and domestic flights.”

“There are over one hundred domestic flights operating daily, which contribute significantly to hinterland and national development, which are seriously affected by confined areas on the airport runway, apron and taxiways,” the NATA statement said.

According to NATA, nine aircraft operators are forced to share one “older winding taxiway to access the runway, which leads to congestion and costly delays.” The Association argued that the situation has worsened over the years, as new operators started operating there and older operators expanded their operations without enabling infrastructure, such as a new taxiway to the runway. A new taxiway to the runway is deemed critical for efficient and safe operations, NATA stated.

“This unhealthy situation is further compounded by congested airspace. NATA is extremely concerned about the issues of operational safety under the present environment,” the statement said, while noting that representation has been made to administration of the airport to no avail. “As such, we are urging the Government to accelerate the review process undertaken by our focal minister, the Hon. David Patterson, for remedies to the present anti-competitive and inequitable development of the airport.”