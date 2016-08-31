Golden Jags skipper endures ‘racial slurs’

… NASL opens investigation

By Stephan Sookram

GOLDEN Jaguars captain and Puerto Rico FC player Christopher Nurse has filed a report to officials of the North American Soccer League (NASL), following what he deems racist remarks during a game.The central midfielder, who plies his trade with the Latin American club, was met with racial invectives from FC Edmonton player Nicolás Di Biase following the sending off of one of his teammates, Sainey Nyassi who had received a red card.

According to Nurse, the exact words said to him were ‘Chocha tu madre’, (roughly translated to meaning the genital area of his mother) and ‘Negro de mierda’ which translates to “Black (expletive).”

Though he did not know their exact meaning at the time, the Golden Jags skipper understood several words which he knew as racial slurs.

Nurse said following that, he lodged a complaint with opposing team captain, the referee and the players on the opposing team as well as consulted one of his Spanish-speaking team mates to ascertain the exact translations.

Following the final whistle, the central midfielder went to confront the player about his insults but according to Nurse, no remorse was shown by Di Biase.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, Nurse said, “It’s disappointing to know a person can have that level of hate towards another individual purely because of the colour of skin. I am against racism towards any race, black, Indian, white or Chinese. It’s wrong and has no place in society or sport.”

After the day, the player admitted that had been second-guessing his decision to report the matter, but stood up nonetheless saying, “When I finish soccer I am a black man with family.”

“It is not the first time I have confronted or experienced racism in my life and I’m sure it will not be the last,” he added, saying, “the good thing is people from all ethnicities have shown their support in voicing their opinions that it is wrong. There is no place for it and it will not be tolerated.”

In a message to those both on and off the field who endure the scourge, he urged them not to be afraid to speak up against racist abuse in a constructive manner, saying, “Unity is strength and the support from all the different ethnicities shows us together we can influence change for the better.”

“The days of having to shut up and put up with racism are no longer acceptable,” he concluded.

The North American Soccer League (NASL) confirmed that a report had been filed and had opened an investigation.

“The NASL has opened an investigation with respect to an allegation that racially abusive comments were made by one player to another player during the FC Edmonton vs Puerto Rico FC game on August 28, 2016. Per League policy, no further comment will be made while the investigation is ongoing,” a post on its website read.