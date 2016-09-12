GLTA and GBTI host successful tennis camp

THE partnership between the Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) and Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry (GBTI) has resulted in another successful tennis camp. Despite the rainy weekend, the camp ended with excitement at the GBTI Tennis Courts in Diamond.

In his opening address, the President of GLTA, Mr. Jamal Goodluck, praised GBTI for their collaborative efforts and expressed his gratitude to the scores of tennis enthusiasts for their zeal and willingness to participate in the camp.

The association will be working on maintaining a programme in the the community. Parents were encouraged to continue making tennis a key part of their children’s development, while the adults were congratulated for their endurance throughout the camp.

Mr. Surendra Samdass, Manager of GBTI Diamond Branch, conveyed the commitment the financial institution has made in supporting the development of tennis in the Diamond community and in Guyana as a whole.

He stated that GBTI will continue to foster a relationship with GLTA, by not just sponsoring the annual GBTI Tennis Tournament, but through the Diamond Tennis Camp as well.

Samdass encouraged the participants of the camp to take advantage of the opportunities available to utilize the bank’s tennis courts, so that they can develop their skills learnt over the pass few weekends.

Immediately following his address, the Bank Manager presented the players with certificates of participation in the three-weekend tennis camp. Outstanding players won trophies in their respective categories. Those categories and their winners are:

In the Adult class, Saeed Gopie took the win ahead of Runner-up Andy Jafer, while Donnie Anderson beat Renaldo Alexander in the Intermediate division.

The junior class saw Johnny Dick and Kevon Aaron finish winner and runner up respectively while Noah Persaud was the winner in the beginners category with Paul McKenzie as the runner-up.