Global Call Centre Firm eyes Guyana

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a leading Indian call centre company has expressed a keen interest in establishing operations in Guyana. This was conveyed by President of the company Mr. Narasimha Murthy who recently met with Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo in a meeting which was facilitated by GO-Invest.

A release from the Prime Minister’s office noted that an HGS delegation had previously visited Guyana in May of this year. It was noted that HGS entered the Jamaican market four years ago and is keen on partnering with the government of Guyana to expand their footprint in the Caribbean and South America to promote digital marketing and competitive business services.

“Prime Minister Nagamootoo conveyed that Guyanese youths have embraced new technologies, and would welcome, training and additional job opportunities. He reiterated Guyana’s openness and commitment to doing business with all credible investors,” the release noted.

Mr. Murthy, explained that HGS could incrementally create jobs for several hundred persons who, at the same time, would be trained to meet growing demands for digital services and e-commerce.

The HGS delegation also included Vice President, Subhankar Ghosh and Business Analyst, Rawool Sahu. They were accompanied by GO-Invest Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Owen Verwey and Senior Export Promotions Officer, Uchenna Gibson. HGS, which is headquartered in the Indian metropolis of Mumbai, operates worldwide in 67 locations and in 37 languages. The company employs 40,000 persons.