Gizmos and Gadgets supports local tennis starlet

ELECTRONICS Store, Gizmos and Gadgets, is sounding its voice in the sport arena with its recent sponsorship of Caribbean Gold medallist and table tennis player Kaysan Ninvalle. Kaysan, the son of Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) president and AIBA executive Steve Ninvalle, bagged gold in the 11-and-under Boys’ singles at the Caribbean Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) Pre and Mini Cadet Championship, contested at the national indoor sports arena, Kingston, Jamaica.

In an invited comment, Kaysan said, “I feel good because it’s the first time going out of the country representing Guyana and winning a gold in the Under-11 category.”

“November we (are) going out of the country to Washington DC to play for Guyana again,” he said, adding, “I was focused on winning during the tournament.”

He says he plans to repeat the results in future tournaments.

The company handed over a brand new Samsung Galaxy S7 to Kaysan, and manager Sophia Dolphin said the company was moved by the youngster’s gold medal performance.

“Because he did extremely well with the gold, we are bringing on young people doing extremely well and so on, so we decide to give him a smart phone and people might ask why Gizmos gave him a luxurious phone because it is a S7 edge which is the newest phone.”

She continued, “It is much easier because he intends to travel a lot and he already has a laptop so we didn’t want to give him another laptop; we decide to give him the S7 edge to manoeuvre around.”

GTTA president Godfrey Munroe added, “Kaysan represents one of our brightest prospects. I think he played unbeaten in the Under-13 and Under-11 team events and then he went down to the 11 years-and-under championships where he won the singles event, so it just underlines the potential he has because he plays far beyond his years.” (Stephan Sookram)