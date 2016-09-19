GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Under-17 football

Golden Grove, Bachelor’s Adventure/Paradise secure easy wins

GOLDEN Grove and Bachelor’s Adventure/Paradise Football Clubs registered easy victories on Saturday, when play in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Under-17 League continued at the Melanie Community Centre ground, East Coast Demerara.According to a release, Golden Grove drubbed Buxton Stars 9-6, while Bachelors Adventure/Paradise beat Buxton Youth Developers 4-2 at the same venue.

The Golden Grove unit opened their account when Shamar Kingston found the back of the opposition’s net in the 15th minute with the first of his three strikes.

Delron Skeete increased the team’s advantage in the 30th minute before Kingston recorded his second goal one minute later.

Three minutes into the second half, Kingston was once again on target to give his side a 4-0 lead.Clevon Montrose then extended the lead to 5-0;10 minutes before the end of regulation time.And four minutes later, Michael Woode added his name to the referee’s scorecard.

In the opening game on Saturday, Bachelor’s Adventure/Paradise virtually sealed the issue in the first half of their game against Buxton Youth Developers when Ingram Charles opened the scoring with a ninth minute strike, before Colin Hendricks made it 2-0 in favour of Bachelor’s Adventure ,11 minutes later.

Tichard Gordon subsequently netted a brace in the 30th and 40th minutes.

The Buxtonians stood resolute to the task and was rewarded with a Jaffarel Williams 57th minute goal and another one off the boot of Akeem Adonis in the 75th minute.

Meanwhile, over in the West Demerara area, Wales secured three points via a walk-over from Beavers.