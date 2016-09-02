GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League

WDFA action resumes this weekend… Dartmouth, Mahaicony post wins

MATCHES on the West Demerara in the inaugural GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League are set to restart this weekend after weeks off due to consistent rain and a damaged outfield.Tomorrow, Slingerz FC will match skills with Beavers FC from 12:00hrs while at the same time on Sunday, Eagles United will oppose Wales United.

BERBICE FA

Mahaicony took full advantage of home turf to turn back the challenge of Monedderlust with a solid 3-0 whipping of their West Berbice Challengers.

Leading their victory bid was Shane McKenzie who hammered in a second-half brace after they were sent on their way compliments of a Nathan Johnny 28th minute strike.

McKenzie found shooting range in the 65th and 68th minutes and made no mistake in converting both chances to seal full points for Mahaicony.

Rivalry continued yesterday at the same venue when Lichfield Nuggets took on Paradise Invaders.

ESSEQUIBO FA

Last Saturday at the Queenstown ground, Dartmouth Dominators mauled Good Hope 7-0 on the back of a helmet-trick off the boot of Terrence Marks. Sunday’s match saw Henrietta winning via walkover from Queenstown United.