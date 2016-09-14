GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League

Den Amstel trounce Beavers 2-0

DEN AMSTEL joined Slingerz as the latest winners of their respective matches as play in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra-Association league continued at the Den Amstel Community ground last Monday.By the end of the first half, the home team was well on their way to taking full points as they were 2-0 up against Beavers. Edward Dash dashed past the Beavers defenders before slotting past their goalkeeper in the 12th minute.

It did not take Den Amstel long before they doubled the advantage; two minutes later Murtland Peters had the nets rocking even as Beavers from that early seemed not to have an answer to the home team’s offensive ambitions.

For the remainder of the opening half Beavers stepped up and kept Den Amstel at bay. It was in the early stages of the second half that Den Amstel were able to fire in their third and final goal of the match.

Reuben Dainty it was who did the honours nine minutes into the half – 54th minute. While the home side were not able again to hit the back of the net, they had done enough to walk away comfortable 3-0 winners.

Matches will continue this weekend at the same venue.