GFC must be commended for action against Baishanlin

The Editor,

THE Guyana Forestry Commission must be commended for putting a halt to the massive rape of our natural resources.Since the middle of the 20th century, former colonies and leaders of the underdeveloped and developed world have made it clear that their God-given resources must no longer be exploited for the benefit of a few, and in particular non-nationals.

As a country, we must always have foreign investments. It must be to create jobs, transfer skills and sustain secondary industries. Some years ago, I looked in awe and disbelief at huge trucks transporting to the waterfront raw logs owned by BiaShanlin. The shape of those logs suggested that some were just yanked out of the ground. That means that with the compliments of the likes of BiaShanlin, we would inherit swamp lands inhabited by reptiles and infested with harmful insects.

Every patriot, irrespective of political persuasion and station in life, should applaud this move and end this disrespect for our country. And perhaps we should start a fund, however small, to support the so-called legal battle and send a strong message to our courts that this matter is beyond legal niceties.

As a people whose ancestors are our Indigenous people, slaves and indentured labourers, we should want to say we’ve had enough of this exploitation.

Finally, I hope similar action is taken against the many alien operators who are exploiting our gold and mineral resources; polluting our lakes and rivers; and, in many instances, changing the course of those rivers and creeks and mercilessly destroying the natural habitat of our marine life and our flora and fauna.

Regards,

SHIVAUGHN LACHISH