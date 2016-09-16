GFC appoints Brazilian head coach

GUYANA’S oldest football club, Georgetown Football Club (GFC), is adding a touch of Brazilian flair to its play for the upcoming Elite League of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).Yesterday the club announced to the Media that a newly appointed head coach, Brazilian Fabiano Agrippino, who speaks Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and English and has played and coached in the Region, will be at the helm of the coaching staff.

The 42-year-old Brazilian, who represented T&T’s pro side Joe Public in the 90s, will be officially introduced to the Media this afternoon at the upper level of GFC from 14:00hrs.