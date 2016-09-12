GBA’s Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate C/Ships

GDF wins nine of 11 semi-finals on second night

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) continued to dominate the Guyana Boxing Association’s Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Boxing Championships, winning nine of 11 semi-finals,when the tournament continued on Saturday nighy at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.Of the nine victories, the soldiers had the referee working overtime for most of the night, as they forced him to call a halt to proceedings during three of their bouts.

The Republican Gym,which had threatened to wrest the Champion Gym title from the soldiers,were only able to chalk up three victories, thereby failing to take the honour.

The army boxers opened the night on a winning note in their first two encounters as Don Cumberbatch secured a unanimous points decision win against Republican’s Ewart Cobis in a flyweight contest, then Courtney Lynch (GDF) caused the referee to stop his bantamweight contest against Republican’s Eon Archer at 36 seconds of the first round.

Jemal Brisport and Jason Trotman, both army boxers, secured points victories in their lightweight clashes against William DeAbreu (Republican) and Trison Browne (GDF) respectively.

In the junior welterweight division, Rhondel Douglas (GDF) secured a Technical Knock-Out win against Republican’s Quami Cumberbatch, at one minute 38 seconds of the first round, while in the welterweight division, Orlando Northon (GDF) won by a unanimous points’ decision over Omar Nauthsukhdeo of the Forgotten Youth Foundation Gym(FYF).

Joshua Fraser gave the soldiers their seventh victory for the night as he caused the referee to stop his middleweight contest against Republican’s Alvin Gounga at two minutes and two seconds of the first round.

Fighting in the same division, Fraser’s gym mate, Darren McPherson,chalked up a unanimous points victory over Geraldo Phillips (Republican).Ryan Roberts capped off a fine night for the army as he won his heavyweight contest against Republican’s Jermaine Williams on points.

In other results from Saturday night’s card, Julius Kesney of Rose Hall Jammers defeated Anthony Patterson (Republican) on points in a bantamweight contest, while Delroy Nero (republican) secured a walk over from his gym mate,Dennis Holligan, in the junior welterweight division.

There was much comedy in a welterweight contest between Joshua Joseph (Republican) and GDF’s Lorex Cummings as, from the start of the fight, Cummings’ protective cup kept falling out of his under pants.Even though it was changed after it fell twice within seconds, it continued to fall three more times;The referee then stopped the fight during the very first round and awarded it to Joseph, ruling that Cummings infringed the rules consistently.

The other fight of the night saw Bryan Leitch (Republican) displaying a robotic approach in his heavyweight contest against Renaldo Niles (GDF), stunning the latter with telling punches that forced the referee to call a halt to the proceedings at two minutes and 38 seconds of the first round.In this fight, Niles first connected to Leitch with a straight right and the referee immediately issued an eight count.However, on resumption, Leitch, with no guards up,literally advanced to his opponent and staggered him on several occasions and caused the referee to call a halt to the proceedings.

The tournament concluded last evening.